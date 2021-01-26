Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 107,955 shares of company stock worth $1,243,476. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 2.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

