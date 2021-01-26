Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $517,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.17.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $185.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

