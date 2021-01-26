Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 324 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

BKF opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

