Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

