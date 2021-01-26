V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,194,000 after buying an additional 51,799 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $173.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $175.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.12.

