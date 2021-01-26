V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,757,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $213.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.