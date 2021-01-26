Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CORE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 25.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

