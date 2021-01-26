Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,783,000 after acquiring an additional 192,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,492 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after acquiring an additional 387,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,748,000 after acquiring an additional 208,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

