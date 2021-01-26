Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $138,000 in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 50,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 35,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCV opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

