700 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.28.

Shares of DECK opened at $314.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $336.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.61 and a 200-day moving average of $247.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

