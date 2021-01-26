Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

ISRG opened at $752.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $790.50 and its 200-day moving average is $725.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

