Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,359 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up about 5.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Zillow Group worth $95,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Z opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,271 shares of company stock valued at $80,619,720 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.