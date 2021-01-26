Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $17.30 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 1.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 713,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $146,991,000 after purchasing an additional 675,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.