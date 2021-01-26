IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,211 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM opened at $171.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.75. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

