Secure Income REIT Plans Dividend of GBX 3.65 (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SIR opened at GBX 314.50 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Secure Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 476 ($6.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 302.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 278.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39.

In other Secure Income REIT news, insider Michael Brown bought 334,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £886,430.30 ($1,158,126.86).

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

