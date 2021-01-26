Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,488 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of AON worth $56,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $208.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.31 and its 200-day moving average is $202.92. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.46.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.