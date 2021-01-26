Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Shares of EQIX opened at $723.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.36. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

