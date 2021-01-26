IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

