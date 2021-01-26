IONChain (IONC) Trading 23.7% Lower This Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $215,441.71 and approximately $4,816.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00776396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.18 or 0.04200470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017522 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IONCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.