Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0001

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $914,125.48 and $32,742.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00052561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00128116 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00072349 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00285642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00036923 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,969,460,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.