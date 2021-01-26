Brokerages Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price at $318.25

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,659,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $328.01 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $368.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.18 and a 200-day moving average of $304.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

