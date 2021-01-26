SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,934,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

