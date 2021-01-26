Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Separately, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 42,203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,407,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

