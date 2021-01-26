SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after purchasing an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.95.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $244.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.40. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

