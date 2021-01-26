Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $21.16 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

