TheStreet Upgrades Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $190.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.83.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 37.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 62.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 66,395 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.