ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,264 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $567.61 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $573.80. The company has a market cap of $238.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.