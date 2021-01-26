Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Reduced by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $700,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $328.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

