Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,849 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $252.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.