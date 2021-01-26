IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,182,000 after buying an additional 221,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG stock opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.