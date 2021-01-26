FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Bought by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 7,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

