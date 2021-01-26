Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Outfront Media by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OUT opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

