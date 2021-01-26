Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Baidu were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.66.

Baidu stock opened at $254.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $264.94.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

