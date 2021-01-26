Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

DCBO opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

