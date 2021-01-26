Morgan Stanley Raises Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $70.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trimble by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Trimble by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 859,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 140,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.