Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 37,395 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

SBUX stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.