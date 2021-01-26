Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after buying an additional 626,304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $4,336,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,442,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

