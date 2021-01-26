Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,615 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

