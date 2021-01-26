FY2020 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Regency Centers in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REG. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of REG stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

