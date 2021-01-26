Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on February 12th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,588 shares of company stock worth $168,692 in the last three months. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSRR has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

