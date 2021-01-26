Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 133,702 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 281.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Varian Medical Systems worth $31,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $133,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after buying an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $78,971,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $77,722,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR opened at $175.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.