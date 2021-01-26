Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,768 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mirova grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $241.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

