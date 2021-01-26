Calton & Associates Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $129.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

