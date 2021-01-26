Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $211.96 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.32.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.