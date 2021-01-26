DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $118.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Truist upped their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

