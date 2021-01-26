Welch Group LLC Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

