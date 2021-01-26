Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

IMO stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

