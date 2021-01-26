Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $12.60 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 137.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.33% of Itron worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Itron by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.