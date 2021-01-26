Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,766.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,630.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.