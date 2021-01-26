Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $55.79 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 4.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $464.79 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

